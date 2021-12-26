Britney Spears was forced to give the interview about Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has surprised her fans with her latest post on Instagram. The American artist continues to rebel against everything that has hurt her in recent years, and now, she has spoken about one of the most talked about moments at that time as the first sign that something was not right.

The protagonist of this story is none other than Justin Timberlake. After giving Britney Spears a very bad time during their breakup, the artist apologized to his ex-partner last year, however now it has been she who has returned to talk about one of the most talked about episodes after their breakup: the interview with Diane Sawyer.

Britney Spears drags Diane Sawyer on Instagram for a 2003 interview in which Diane made Britney cry. pic.twitter.com/FpsWcKoIaD – Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 14, 2021

At just 21 years old, Britney Spears gave the now famous interview in 2003. An interview that ended with the artist crying out for some questions that they were only meant to make it end up totally sunk.

Now, Britney Spears has opened up about this interview: Are we going to dare to forget the interview Diane Sawyer gave me at my home almost 20 years ago? What about his ‘it was your fault’ approach? Please… And are you making me cry? », Begins his Instagram post.

“I lived in my apartment for a year and didn’t want to talk to anyone. My ‘agent’ put that woman in my house and made me chat with her on national television. He asked me if I had a shopping problem! Seriously, if I had a problem with the purchases? “, Continues in a post that has already been deleted.

“Something I’ve never said is that when I went through that important break-up years ago, I couldn’t speak afterward. And actually I didn’t speak to anyone for a long time. I was in shock. It was quite sad that my father and three other men showed up at my door when I couldn’t even say a word and two days later I had Diane Sawyer in my living room, “he confesses. An interview for which he could not be more sorry, due to all the damage he did.