Billie Eilish: the voice of a generation

His name began to sound when he was just 13 years old thanks to a song his brother wrote and that was uploaded to the online audio distribution platform Soundcloud. Now, Billie Eilish turns 20 as a pop star, two studio albums on the market, seven Grammy Awards under her belt and a legion of fans.

“My dance teacher knew I was singing, so she asked us to do a song,” Eilish told the BBC in 2017. “My brother had written ‘Ocean Eyes’ and we recorded it basing the entire production on contemporary and lyrical dance. ”. It was 2015 and that song ended up transcending the purpose for which it had been recorded.

Home schooled

“We put it on Soundcloud, literally, to send the link to my teacher and then it just grew from there,” he commented. “It was really confusing. I did not understand what was happening. I literally thought it was like my popular friend had posted it again. ‘Wow, he’s getting a lot of plays!’

Until that time, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, her full name, was a 13-year-old girl who grew up in Los Angeles, USA, where she was born, who had sung in a children’s choir, who participated in talent shows and did dance.

However, the girl was born in 2001 into an artistic family. Her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, are actors.

They chose to homeschool their children for different reasons. His father read an article about the Hanson band, which triumphed in the 1990s with the song “Mmmbop,” and was attracted to the idea that this teaching model had given them the freedom to develop their artistic interests.

His mother, according to the publication Vogue, is from the state of Colorado, where the Columbine High School massacre took place. On the other hand, they both liked the idea of ​​spending time with the children at home.

“I am happy that I did not go to school, because if I had gone, I would never have had the life I have now,” she told the aforementioned media in 2020.

The times he showed his desire to go to school, he did it, as he confessed, to be able to get tangled up, to have a locker and a school dance at the school itself, also for doing mischief, such as not listening to the teacher and laughing in class.

“Those were the only things that interested me. And, when I realized it, it was like, ‘Oh, I really don’t want to do the school part of school at all,’ ”she added in the interview.

The great experience of the choir

Her time in the Los Angeles children’s choir was an enriching and formative experience for her. “I can not lie. Going to the choir was what I liked the most in the world, “he told the magazine.

After his success on Soundcloud, he signed his first contract with the Darkroom label, in 2016, at the age of 14. A year later, in the summer of 2017, an EP, “Don’t Smile At Me”, was released in which Eilish shares credits with her brother, actor and songwriter Finneas O’Connell.

His first album came under the same label in 2019, with the title “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do we Go?”. The next, and last moment, Eilish’s album was released last summer and was titled “Happier Than Ever.” In both, he continued to collaborate with his brother.

Eilish has been nominated ten times for the Grammys, of which she took home seven. Among them, record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best pop album. “I’m not wasting your time, really, I am not. I love. Thank you for this ”, he said when collecting the award for best album in 2020.

In his works he has dealt with climate change, suicidal thoughts and depression, among other topics. A disease that she knew well.

“I remember at the beginning there were all these labels and radio people who didn’t want to put my music on because I was too sad and nobody was going to be reflected,” said the singer on a CBS program in 2019.

Eilish does not consider herself a dark person and assured that no one who knows her thinks that. “My God! I always laugh at everything, ”he said.

The artist links her depression to a succession of events during her early teenage years, such as an injury that prevented her from dancing, complex with her body, toxic friendships, and a relationship in which she was not treated well.

In 2019, it began to see the light. “When people ask, what would you say to someone seeking mental health advice? All I can tell you is: patience. I was patient with myself. I didn’t take that final step. Wait. Things just fade away, ”Eilish told Vogue last year.