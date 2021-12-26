Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

The candid and enlightened face of Billie eilish, with her blonde hair and a fifties look, she confronts the appearance of a daughter of Lucifer who cried black tears and wore gargoyle wings. Many would believe that we are facing two visually opposite albums, but the first appearances are often deceiving. While the comparisons can be odious, they sometimes elicit an underground interpretation that remains veiled by the provisional blindness of the moment. Less superficial listening to Happier Than Ever, the second album by the North American pop artist, reveals which is truly the darkest album, even though her notion is blurred in a contrary first impression.

Throughout sixteen songs, Eilish clarifies the irony of her album’s title with a poetic prowess that at times concerns the individuality of a superstar pop, and at others she displays a universal denunciation that any sensitive soul can validate. Thanks to the ingenuity of his faithful collaborator, producer and brother, Finneas O’Connell, Happier Than Ever flirts with a wide range of genres such as R&B, soul, jazz and techno, confirming the maturity and integral evolution of the family project during almost an hour of pure emotional reverberation.

“The things I once enjoyed now just keep me employed,” the nineteen-year-old singer sings ruefully in “Getting older“. The hidden face of fame is one of the central themes of the repertoire and Billie speaks with total frankness to her followers about the difficulty of being in their shoes, after having gone through adolescence under the pejorative magnifying glass of much of the planet. “Not My Responsibility” was the first glimpse of the album, a short film monologue screened at his recitals where he is shown taking off his clothes while diving into a puddle black as death. In it, Billie refers to the mania that haters have for expressing opinions about their body, something that she found deeply difficult to overcome, as she well maintains in the opening track: “I had traumas, I did things that I did not want / I was too afraid to tell them / but now I think that is the moment ”.

It is this honesty in dealing with sensitive matters of her privacy that makes her fascinating. Happier Than Ever. In “NDA”, She recounts the time she had to make a boy sign a confidentiality agreement after a chance meeting one night. Even the smallest details of fleeting romances are a threat to the artist, as trust hangs in the balance when cyber stalkers and journalistic sharks lurk around her to negotiate a story.. At the end of the track, the base connects with another of the singles and the most popular of the album: “Therefore I Am”. This gloomy electronic pop song, but no less optimistic, reminds us of its brand new predecessor, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019). With a nod to Cartesian philosophical thinking, Billie criticizes her ex-partner with one of the catchiest refrains of her career.

Aware of the social responsibility that she has to be admired by millions of fans, Billie asserts her place by putting on the table arguments from the contemporary feminist debate. In the thriving “Overheated“, highlights his contempt for media harassment, and in”I Didn’t Change My Number”Plunges us into a hypnotic atmosphere in order to warn of the danger that borders on toxic bonds. So he also delves into “Happier Than Ever”, alluding to a sentimental break and hinting at one of the maxims of female empowerment: “I do not identify with you / Because he would never treat me that shit”. But one of the album’s most disturbing moments comes out with “Your Power“, A heavenly ballad stripped of artifice. Accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, Billie sings about her own suffocating experiences to show that affective manipulation is actually submission made up of infatuation.

When it comes to production, the O’Connell brothers tackle an eclectic development from start to finish. In the hit “Lost cause“, The Brazilian ode”Billie bossa nova“, The jazz arrangements of”My future“And the dream landscapes of”Halley’s comet”, The duo achieves a peaceful sound that reinforces the fragility of their lyrics. While in other imminent hits like “Oxytocin” Y “Goldwing”, They take us into a whirlwind of synthesizers to the frenzy of a rave.

In a span of two years, coming of age entangled for Billie Eilish the experience of touching the sky with her hands, along with a series of unfortunate events and a global crisis that stopped the tour of the presentation of her successful debut. . After months of inactivity, again in the study of the basement of his house, captured his reflections in some of the most penetrating and melancholic songs in his repertoire. The post-pandemic world moderated the devastation with revelations that revealed the allegorical component of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in the image and likeness of the Californian singer. The singer no longer tries to reflect her ailments in an unnatural abstraction, but instead took it upon herself to relate that monstrosity is an inherent feature of her stormy daily life.. The album closes with “Male Fantasy”, One of the most eloquent scenes of existential catharsis, where we see her alienated in pornography singing with heartbreaking ease, completely stripping her heart. It is the ideal epilogue to a confessional and suggestive album that denotes, in essence, the refinement of his style.

