Billie Eilish directs and stars in her new video: “Male Fantasy”

Billie Eilish just released the official video for “Male Fantasy” what was directed, starred and edited by herself. In her scenes, the Californian singer can be seen in different rooms of her house while she tries to assimilate the break with a couple. It is also the sixth video of Happier Than Ever, the 19-year-old artist’s second studio album who has just been nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the Album of the Year category.

In the lyrics of this song, Billie opens up about how difficult it can be to get over a relationship that has left her sore and makes her reflect on the unrealistic expectations that men often have regarding women with which they are linked in the sexual and love plane. In its first verse, Billie sings:

“Home alone, trying not to eat / to distract myself with pornography / I hate the way she looks at me / I can’t stand dialogue, she would never be so satisfied, it’s a male fantasy / I’m going back to therapy.”

As for the American’s plans for next year, it is known that she will embark on a global tour that will include concerts in different cities in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. We recently reported that Billie and her brother Finneas will be participating in Turning Red, the new Pixar movie. Also, weeks ago Eilish joined Rainn Wilson from The Office to demand actions against climate change.