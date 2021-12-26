BETIS I El limbo by Diego Lainez

Diego Lainez is one of the small dark spots in the general miracle that Manuel Pellegrini he is achieving with Betis. The 21-year-old Mexican arrived in Heliópolis almost two years ago, in the 2019 winter market, but has not yet managed to exploit its promising conditions.

This season, which started injured in the knee, Lainez barely adds 272 minutes of play divided between three performances in the Europa League, two in the League and another two in the Copa del Rey, competition in which he has contributed two goals. Betis is seriously considering a loan so that it has minutes and offers are not lacking. According to TNT Sports, three First team are interested in having him during the second part of the campaign.

More than 14 million euros paid by Betis For which at that time he was one of the greatest promises of Aztec football, where he already stood out before he was of age. Diego has found an ideal environment in Heliópolis, especially because he shares a dressing room with a compatriot and a reference like Andrés Guardado, but even so he has not yet managed to get his head out. Betis now decides whether to keep him with Pellegrini or to lend him so that he can have more minutes to play for another team.