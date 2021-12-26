Betis conditions for Tigres to take Diego Lainez for free in 2022

December 25, 2021 19:26 hs

The team of Tigers thanks to Miguel Herrera could have a great signing more for the Apertura 2021 tournament, because in addition to the official arrival of Sebastian Cordova and the possibility of Jesús Angulo, they can sign a star from Spain.

Miguel Herrera He is not allowed to fail and that is why he would not hesitate to move his influences to ensure the free transfer in 2022 of one of the former footballers whom he already managed and who has an open door in Spain.

In this context, the player who can get free to Tigers and meet again with Miguel Herrera, is Diego lainez, the Mexican figure of Betis de Sevilla, who has not had a leading role in the green-and-white box.

Betis and the condition that puts Tigres so that they take Diego Lainez for free

Betis consider making transferable to Lainez. The player only has 2 games in the league and has not scored goals or assists and they want to loan it. The conditions, in accordance with Multimedia, is that it is given on loan and that the time of the same is only 6 months, in addition to ensuring minutes to the guy.

