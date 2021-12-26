Ben Affleck reveals if George Clooney will return as Batman in “the Flash”

The film will feature, in addition to the presence of Affleck and Keaton’s Batman, with Sasha Calle playing Supergirl. Photo: Courtesy

Before putting on the mantle of Batman beside Michael keaton in the film that Warner Bros. prepares about The Flash, Ben Affleck stars The Tender Bar, the last film directed by George Clooney that will come to Amazon Prime Video in January. The actor revealed if his friend and partner would play the dark knight again in the film directed by Andy Muschietti.

During an interview on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host tried to get Affleck to reveal some secret from the movies of the DC Extended Universe claiming that if it were Clooney he would reveal information in a late show.

It would “definitely” screw it up. So I can tell you now that I don’t think it’s in the movie. If so, he hasn’t told me, maybe he thinks I’d ruin it. ” Affleck pointed out. However, he did not completely rule out that possibility since, although he was actually involved in the tape, you could have worked with him for six months without being told.

“It is possible, I may be very cautious. As far as I know she didn’t want to wear that pointy-eared mask, but I don’t think it’s in The Flash. But I didn’t even see Michael Keaton”, He assured.

One of the questions the actor was asked during the show was whether in The Flash would also appear Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, thus alluding to the multiverse unleashed by Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A joke to which Affleck only responded with a smile and a look of complicity with the public.

Ben Affleck Addresses Response to Howard Stern Interview and Talks About Batman & George Clooney

In The Flash Ezra Miller will once again take on the role of Barry Allen, the scarlet sprinter he already played in the League of Justice. The film will count, in addition to the presence of Affleck and Keaton’s Batman, with Sasha Calle playing Supergirl, Michael Shanon as General Zod, Antje Traue playing the ruthless Kryptonian warfare Faora-Ul, Kiersey Clemons reprising her role as Iris West featured in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as well as Ron. Livingston and Maribel Verdú as Barry Allen’s parents.

The Flash will hit theaters in November 2022.