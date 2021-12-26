Ben Affleck dedicates some nice words to Jennifer Lopez in public and everyone dies of love | Love 40

Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They have undoubtedly become one of the couples of 2021. Their romance has made the headlines of all the media on a daily basis, filling with nostalgia all those who lived those early 2000s in which their relationship became known. . But they put an end to it and, 17 years later, their lives came together again.

His time at the Venice Film Festival caused a sensation. They had no qualms about showing their love to the paparazzi, thus starring in a kiss that went through social networks in a matter of seconds. But the thing does not end there.

After passing through the MET Gala, Ben Affleck wanted to give his girlfriend some nice words in public to make it clear that what he feels for her is pure admiration. It has been in a report in Adweek magazine whose protagonist is none other than the interpreter of Jenny From The Block. The lines on this page highlight JLO’s successes, as well as the obstacles she has overcome in becoming the free, independent and empowered woman that she is today.

The actor is part of the end of this report, to which he wanted to add some most inspiring lines. “I am amazed at the effect Jennifer has on the world. At best, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people who feel they have an important place in this country. That is an effect that few people throughout history have had. One that I will never know and one that I can only admire and support. “declares Ben Affleck.

“I have seen women of color approach Jennifer and tell her that she is an example of a strong woman and a successful, demanding woman. What her fair participation in the corporate world means to them.”, Add.





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival / Mondadori Portfolio (Getty Images)

There is no doubt that it is not only love that Ben Affleck feels for JLO. In his words we find pure admiration and support for the image in which he has become.

It was in April 2021 that the couple began to be hunted by the paparazzi in public. However, it wasn’t until May that the two were rumored to be going on vacation together and their relationship began to be taken more seriously by the public. And so it is. Now Ben and Jennifer resume the romance they left 17 years ago to give themselves a new chance.