Basketball player Alexis Cervantes disappears in Michoacán

Alexis Cervantes, basketball player of the National Professional Basketball League of Mexico (LNBP), disappeared in the western state of Michoacán.

The Pacific Basketball Circuit (Cibapac), a professional league in development in northwestern Mexico, reported this Saturday that Cervantes disappeared last Tuesday in Michoacán, where he participated in traditional end-of-year amateur matches.

The Zirimbo Basketball League, a town in the Michoacan municipality of Tancítaro, confirmed that on December 5 Alexis Cervantes played with a local team in the round of 16 series of the tournament there, but he no longer appeared on December 12 to the quarterfinals.

The Zirimbo League itself specified that it has information that Alexis Cervantes participated in various basketball tournaments that were held in various municipalities of Michoacán, as part of local festivities, although the name of the towns was reserved.

The last contact that Cervantes had with his family was on Tuesday, when he was in the Michoacan municipality of Los Reyes and was seeking to move to the city of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, as part of a return trip to his hometown of Guasave, in Sinaloa.

The Government of Michoacán, led by Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the same party as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has not set any position on the disappearance of Cervantes.

Alexis Cervantes is 2 meters and a centimeter tall, plays as a pivot (post) and has been a player for the Abejas de León, Correcaminos and Libertadores de Querétaro teams, all of the LNBP, the main Mexican professional tournament.

The basketball player has also played for Frailes de Guasave, Mineros de Caborca ​​and Gigantes de Jalisco, of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Cibacopa), an important league in the northwest and west of Mexico.

Most recently, Alexis Cervantes played for Liebres de Guasave, in the Pacific Basketball Circuit (Cibapac), a developing league that uses professional talent when LNBP teams are on hiatus.

The municipality of Los Reyes, where he allegedly disappeared, operates the Los Reyes Cartel, a group of drug traffickers and hitmen ally of the criminal organization calling itself the United Cartels, rival of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

The Los Reyes Cartel has been identified by intelligence departments of the federal and state governments as the organization responsible for countless disappearances in the region bordering Michoacán with the State of Jalisco.

Mexico is facing a human rights crisis with more than 95,000 missing persons and 52,000 unidentified bodies in mass graves and state morgues, the Interior Ministry (Segob) acknowledged this week.