“Baby Yingliang”, the most beautiful dinosaur embryo fossil

In China, the skeletal fossil of a dinosaur embryo was discovered in perfect condition and has been called “Baby Yingliang”. Scientists estimate that it dates back 66 million years and assures that it is the fossil in ovo most beautiful they have found.

The dinosaur belongs to the Cretaceous period, so it could be between 72 and 66 million years old. It was found in southern China, belongs to the suborder theropoda and it is, specifically, an oviraptosaurus, which means “egg thief lizard.”

Researchers have pointed out that the egg measures 17 centimeters, while the embryo’s skeleton measures around 27 centimeters, which gives an idea of ​​how well folded it was inside its shell. The most amazing thing for the team of paleontologists is that the dinosaur is in an identical position to that of a hen about to hatch its egg.

It is interesting to see that this dinosaur embryo and a chicken embryo pose similarly within the egg, possibly indicating similar behaviors before hatching. —Fion Waisum Ma, paleontologist at the University of Birmingham

The baby was found in 2000 and was found in the reservoir of the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History, in China, and it was until now that research began. After two decades, this little egg thief surprised scientists by showing its excellent state of preservation, although it does not have teeth. Now it will be analyzed with X-rays to get a better image of your skeleton.

Paleontologists are excited about everything they can learn about the link between modern birds and dinosaurs, from their gestation, reproduction to their habits. However, they can’t help but point out the beauty of this baby. This is how Steve Brussatte, co-author of the article that presented the finding, put it:

One of the most beautiful fossils I have ever seen. Further proof that many characteristic features of today’s birds evolved first in their dinosaur ancestors.

Great scientific adventures still await “Baby Yingliang” as studies are just beginning and anatomical comparisons are in their infancy, but it could be the masterpiece of the relationship between birds and dinosaurs.