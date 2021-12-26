As of January, the copayments in private medicine coverage return

(Getty Images)

The Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) reported today that, as of January 1, health providers (hospitals, sanatorium clinics, emergency medical services, geriatrics, psychiatric, dental care centers, etc.) will charge a copayment 9% of the value of each medical benefit to patients of companies of Prepaid Medicine and Social Work of Management, as a result of the critical financial situation of the sector.

The situation, they stated, “worsens year after year and forces us to make these decisions.”

Basically, it is a problem of lack of financing. Health providers invoke the increase in operating costs and the coverage of new treatments with regulated incomes and behind inflation, which generates an economic lag that endangers the sustainability of the system.

In turn, the prepaid medicine companies and Social Work of Management informed the FAPS that, for economic reasons, they will not be able to comply with the increase in the value of the benefits that was planned for January 2022.

The Federation that groups medical providers has already received three communications from the entities that represent the main companies of Prepaid Medicine and Social Works of Management of the country, informing them that they will not be able to comply with the increase that should be applied from January 1, to To be able to comply with the salary increases of Health workers agreed in the 2021 parity.

The providers say that the non-compliance of the prepaid medicine companies and the Social Works of Management forces them to look for alternatives to avoid a collapse of their finances and in turn to finance the payment of salaries of their personnel. As a result, they justify, the collection of the co-payment of 9% of the cost of the benefit that they will begin to demand in January from patients with prepaid coverage.

The providers also warned that as the rest of the system’s funders, that is, trade union and provincial Social Works, do not update the benefit values, they will also demand a copayment from their affiliates to cover operating costs, given an economic situation that qualify as “serious”.

Among the companies of Prepaid Medicine and Social Work of Management are Cemic, Femedica, Galeno Argentina, Medife, Swiss Medical Group, Medicus SA, Omint SA, Obra Social Luis Pasteur and OSDE.

The prepaid had warned the providers a couple of weeks ago that they could not face the increase of 9% in January, the last agreed so that the providers, in turn, face the payment of what was agreed in the 2021 salary parity.

Both the Ministry of Labor and the Superintendency of Health Services are aware of a problem that has become recurrent and that is aggravated by inflationary dynamics.

The 9% copayment that the providers grouped in the FAPS will require will be applied to the benefit values, which would also be updated in January and which depends on each provider. Doctors and other health professionals who attend by card normally match the value of their benefits to that of the provider companies, so there would also be a co-payment and an increase in the values ​​of the card.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT