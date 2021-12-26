Antonio Conte surprised Davinson Sánchez and lashed out at the Premier League for the COVID outbreaks

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte was blunt about handling the COVID outbreaks in the Premier League and surprised Davinson Sánchez.

December 25, 2021 5:00 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte surprised England fans and players like Davinson Sánchez by lashing out at Premier League officials for lack of consideration for footballers infected with COVID.

Faced with the suspension of a series of Boxing Day matches, the Italian strategist considered the meeting with coaches and agents of the England league organization useless, which provoked his ire at a press conference.

Before the microphones of the journalists, the former Inter Milan technical director pointed to the Premier League managers as insensitive for handling the outbreaks of infections in the various teams.

“I have to be honest and I think it was a meeting in which we tried to talk. The coaches wanted to talk, but I think everything was decided,” he said about Thursday’s meeting.

In addition, at the meeting, the technicians had “faced a wall and that is why I prefer not to delve into the matter,” as he assured at a press conference and pointed out the difficulties they faced at the meeting.

Regarding the contagions in his team, he said: “It is not easy for teams to play after a single day of rest. You have to handle the situation well because there is a risk of losing players due to injuries. You have to be careful.”