Announce the burning of more than 211 million Shiba Inu tokens

Steven Cooper, co-owner of the music publishing and licensing group Bigger Entertainment, advertisement that together with his team will destroy on December 26 in a virtual burning operation 211.7 million units of the Shiba Inu token, with an approximate value of 8,000 dollars.

Following the operation, according to Cooper, the total number of coins burned on the meme cryptocurrency network will rise to 868 million, worth approximately $ 32,500. The community began burning Shiba Inu tokens in late October, sending them to a non-existent address, to fight inflation and increase the value of the cryptocurrency. The tokens will be destroyed until the price of the altcoin exceeds $ 0.01.

This December 25, the Shiba Inu token is trading at about $ 0.000038 and its market capitalization is equivalent to about $ 21.2 billion, according to data from CoinGecko. In late October, the meme token reached its all-time high, trading above $ 0.000086. Since then, its value has fallen 56%.