Animated Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix

One of the best pleasures of the Christmas is being able to snuggle in bed or on the sofa with our loved ones, all day in pajamas while we enjoy a good movie alluding to the holidays of the season.

It is a scenario that just imagining it makes us smile, and it is not for less, because at the end of the day those simple moments are those that give the true meaning to this time, in which the family union is the center of everything.

To make this weekend a snuggle at home, we share five animated films available in Netflix, ideal for marathons with the kids.

The Christmas from Angela

This animated short film revolves around Angela, an Irish girl with good feelings who wishes that everyone could spend the Christmas accompanied by their loved ones and surrounded by love. While visiting the church with her family, Angela comes up with an extraordinary idea that can make her dream come true.

Christmas extraterrestrial

“A young elf mistakes a little alien for a gift from Christmas, but his new toy has plans: destroy Earth’s gravity and steal the gifts. ” That is the description it offers Netflix for this short film of just 42 minutes that is based on a children’s book of the same name. If what you are looking for is something fun, with action, but not very extensive, this is your best option.

Arthur Christmas (Operation Gift)

If at any time your little ones have had the question of how Santa is made to distribute the gifts of the kids from all over the world in one night, then you must see ‘Arthur Christmas’. This comedy movie reveals the answer, which is based on a secret high-tech operation from the North Pole.

The polar Express

For lovers of more traditional stories there is ‘The Polar Express’, a film based on the book of the same title, illustrated and written by Chris Van Allsburg in 1985. It tells the story of a boy who doubts the existence of Santa Claus, so he is taken by a train conductor (Tom Hanks) on a journey to the North Pole, with the intention of regaining his faith in the Christmas spirit.

The origin of the guardians

In a world protected by Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and other heroes, a dark menace named Sombra seeks to take away the kids your faith and your dreams. It is then that the guardians seek help to confront Sombra and thus prevent the little ones from believing in them. This film, which was nominated for the 2013 Golden Globe, is very entertaining and can be enjoyed by young and old alike.