Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara are the duo that has to be on your fashionista radar

Who could forget that spectacular black dress with kilometer opening What did Angelina Jolie wear? The actress has always been faithful to the red carpets, leaving us spectacular looks on them, but now she has a new companion, her daughter Zahara who is placing herself in our point of view. And we are not only talking about ball gowns and glitters, but in the most basic outfits, they have the keys to go to enrollment.

The looks of Angelina Jolie and her daughter ZaharaGtres

Hunted at an airport, the couple has once again managed to their looks are commented. Angelina was wearing a spectacular black coat almost to the feet, belt and lapels. It is one of the most popular garments this season for its versatility and elegance. Combines with ankle boots in the same color and beige shopper bag. For her part, Zahara wears a more casual look. Marbled cut-out top, black pants and white sneakers. To finish off a suede jacket in a sand tone and a black bag. Without a doubt, an ideal bet for be comfortable on the plane without losing style.

The looks of Angelina Jolie and ZaharaGtres

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is the second adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Born in Ethiopia has captivated the attention of the experts in fashion for its beauty and its looks. She has become inseparable from her mother on the red carpets and that is why little by little she has become a reference of fashion and style and the perfect companion for her mother.

Zahara and Angelina JolieGtres

