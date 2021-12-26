Andrea Legarreta: what is the disease you suffer from?

Andrea Legarreta, the host of Hoy, revealed in 2017 that she suffered from purple disease or immune thrombocytopenia, which caused him to be absent from the program.

On social media, he explained that his disease was related to a significant drop in platelets and this led her to undergo treatment for several weeks in the hospital.

“The danger is that they give you hemorrhages because it does not clot (the blood), my levels were at 16 thousand platelets when the average is at least 150 thousand, I was risky, any little thing causes an internal spill, but that has already happened, I’m fine, “he said in an interview.

By 2018, Legarreta indicated that he was already in better health and was no longer in treatment, so the they had discharged. The incidence of the disease is five cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

What is purple disease or immune thrombocytopenia?

It is a disorder in which the person suffering from it may have excessive bruising and bleeding, is described on the Mayo Clinic website. Bleeding is a consequence of low platelet levels, which are the cells that help blood clot.

It is a condition that occurs because the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys platelets. “In adults, this can be triggered by an infection with HIV, hepatitis or H. pylori, the type of bacteria that causes stomach ulcers,” it is explained in the same portal.

On average, a healthy person has 300 thousand plateletsIn the case of people who have this condition, they easily lose platelets and go down to a thousand and in severe cases to zero, and that is why it is recommended that the person be evaluated by a hematologist.

Jaime García, the head of the Haemostasis and Thrombosis Clinic of the Hospital de Especialidades del Centro Médico Nacional La Raza, said in an IMSS press release that purpura is a benign disease that women tend to suffer in a higher proportion, with 70%, against 30% of cases that occur in young men of reproductive age. It also clarifies that the condition is not genetic or hereditary.

He added that when a person receives adequate treatment, in the case of the young population, can be cured in 70% of cases and in the case of babies up to 95 percent. Although there is the possibility that a patient relapses, due to excessive stress or acute infections (respiratory or digestive).

