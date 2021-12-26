America? Boca Juniors? Atlas has already made a decision regarding the future of Julio Furch

Since his arrival in Mexican soccer, back in January 2015, Julius furch has shown at all times that it is a very capable center forward for Liga MX. So much with the shirt of Veracruz as with that of Santos Laguna and Atlas, made it clear that it is an element to be feared by the opposing defenses. Of course, today the titles that he obtained in this period speak for themselves …

The native of La Pampa won a trophy with each team (Copa MX Clausura 2016, Clausura 2018 and Apertura 2021, respectively) and has been vital in each of them. That is why despite being 32 years old, has raised the interest of Club América in his pass. According to La Octava Sports, The Azulcrema board of directors launched an offer for the attacker in recent days and Federico Viñas would enter into the operation.

This has not been the only news that worried Zorros fans, who want the Argentine to continue in the team led tactically by Diego Martín Cocca. “As a boy I am from Boca so I would love to play there. It is the biggest club in Argentina and I have friends like Cali (Carlos) Izquierdoz who have spoken very well to me. I watch the games and always the desire to play in the club of your loves is “, noted Furch, flirting with the Xeneize.

In this situation, Atlas has already made a decision about the footballer’s near future that converted the penalty that gave the club the title after 70 years of drought. As reported moments ago John sutcliffe, journalist from ESPN, the directive of The academy “does not intend to sell” to the forward. With this, tranquility returned to the fans of the current Liga MX champion: Furch will not go to America or Boca Juniors.

Julio Furch’s numbers in the Apertura 2021

Julio Furch signed a huge 2021 Liga MX Opening Tournament and was key in the consecration of the Atlas. In the Regular Phase he scored 6 goals and gave 3 assists in 17 games; while in the Liguilla he yelled 3 times in 6 commitments (one in each round). Not satisfied with this, he took responsibility for kicking the fifth penalty in the Grand Final against León: he crossed his shot, converted it and remained in the history of the institution.