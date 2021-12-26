Amazon Prime Video Releases May 2021: Nicolas Cage’s New Madness
May will start tomorrow, and with it 4 weeks of brand new content on the main video-on-demand platforms that we have in Spain. We are now going to review the new series and movies that come to Amazon Prime Video, which as it usually happens is not exactly Netflix in terms of volume of monthly titles, but it always has interesting things.
And we actually started out strong, because the film Jiu Jitsu lor promises: That Nicolas Cage has the most miscellaneous career in recent Hollywood is a proven and reliable fact, so no one is surprised that when he was offered Jiu Jitsu, he accepted. In this shameless and bastard ‘exploit’ of the Predator and Mortal Kombat series – well, what a coincidence that just now a new Mortal Kombat movie has been released -, Nic Cage comes out handing out ostia along with other actors and / or martial arts experts -Tony Jaa is around here- in this martian worthy of the Eighties Cannon without a doubt.
We also have LOL: If you laugh, you lose, a Prime Video original that puts 10 comedians and Spanish personalities to compete, who must endure 6 hours without laughing to win. If they laugh once, yellow card; if they do it twice, red card and to the street. Y The Underground Railroad, a series set in the era of American slavery in the 19th century in which a female slave seeks to flee on the anonymous underground railway, a network that operated outside the law and that took many slaves out of the country to free them.
Another Amazon original is Parot, a series set in 2013, when the famous Parot doctrine was repealed, which allowed the release of prisoners with sentences of more than 30 years, including ETA members and other murderers. The series imagines a fictional case in which these released prisoners are found murdered and a police officer investigates the motive.
SERIES
May 14
LOL: If you laugh, you lose
The Underground Railroad, season 1
May 28
Panic
Parot, season 1
FILMS
May 1
Chick fight
May 4
The Queen
May 6
Juliet, Naked
May 9
Captive nation
May 10
The girl on the train
May 15
After the wedding
Midsommar
May 21
Jiu Jitsu
May 22
One more of the family
DOCUMENTARY
May 7
The Boy from Medellín
May 21
Pink: All I Know So Far