Amazon Prime Video Releases May 2021: Nicolas Cage’s New Madness

May will start tomorrow, and with it 4 weeks of brand new content on the main video-on-demand platforms that we have in Spain. We are now going to review the new series and movies that come to Amazon Prime Video, which as it usually happens is not exactly Netflix in terms of volume of monthly titles, but it always has interesting things.

And we actually started out strong, because the film Jiu Jitsu lor promises: That Nicolas Cage has the most miscellaneous career in recent Hollywood is a proven and reliable fact, so no one is surprised that when he was offered Jiu Jitsu, he accepted. In this shameless and bastard ‘exploit’ of the Predator and Mortal Kombat series – well, what a coincidence that just now a new Mortal Kombat movie has been released -, Nic Cage comes out handing out ostia along with other actors and / or martial arts experts -Tony Jaa is around here- in this martian worthy of the Eighties Cannon without a doubt.

We also have LOL: If you laugh, you lose, a Prime Video original that puts 10 comedians and Spanish personalities to compete, who must endure 6 hours without laughing to win. If they laugh once, yellow card; if they do it twice, red card and to the street. Y The Underground Railroad, a series set in the era of American slavery in the 19th century in which a female slave seeks to flee on the anonymous underground railway, a network that operated outside the law and that took many slaves out of the country to free them.

Another Amazon original is Parot, a series set in 2013, when the famous Parot doctrine was repealed, which allowed the release of prisoners with sentences of more than 30 years, including ETA members and other murderers. The series imagines a fictional case in which these released prisoners are found murdered and a police officer investigates the motive.

SERIES

May 14

LOL: If you laugh, you lose

The Underground Railroad, season 1

May 28

Panic

Parot, season 1

FILMS

May 1

Chick fight

May 4

The Queen

May 6

Juliet, Naked

May 9

Captive nation

May 10

The girl on the train

May 15

After the wedding

Midsommar

May 21

Jiu Jitsu

May 22

One more of the family

DOCUMENTARY

May 7

The Boy from Medellín

May 21

Pink: All I Know So Far