All the important ages of the Avengers during Endgame

Almost 14 years have passed since premiere ofHombre de Hierro, the movie that kicked off the MCU. While many viewers joined the Marvel fandom along the way, many others grew up with the team over the 10 years that Phase One lasted. And, in fact, so did the heroes.

Although most of them look like millennials at best, the Avengers team was packed with characters of all ages – from zoomers to near-immortal entities. Some were born with powers, others received them at some point in their life. The only certain thing is that there is no suitable age to be a superhero.

10 Peter Parker was 17

Also known as Spider-Man, Peter Parker was born in Queens, New York, on August 10, 2001. As his parents died, he was raised by his Aunt May and Uncle Ben, but the latter died during Peter’s childhood. Peter Parker is the youngest superhero in the MCU thus far – regardless of Groot’s reincarnations, of course.

As he was only 11 years old during the Chitauri invasion, he did not join the other Avengers in the fight, but did in the final battle against Thanos. Peter was one of the Snap’s victims, so he was still 17 when he returned in Endgame, though I would have been 22 if it weren’t for the Snap.

9 Nick Fury was 68 years old

Nicholas Joseph Fury was born on July 4, 1950, in Huntsville, Alabama. There is no information about his childhood, but it is known that he enlisted in the United States Army after finishing high school and that he obtained a position in the CIA to pursue a career in espionage.

Although Nick Fury did not actively participate in the final battle for Earth in Avengers: Endgame, I was 68 when it happened. He should have been 73, but Thanos took it on him.

8 Wanda Maximoff was 34 years old

Wanda Maximoff was born in the fictional city of Sokovia in 1989. She and her twin brother Pietro lived with their parents, Oleg and Iryna, until 1999, when both adults were killed during an air raid. This made them political activists against Stark Industries and the Avengers, which led them to volunteer for Wolfgang von Strucker’s experiments. Unfortunately, Pietro died in the battle against Ultron in 2015 when he was 26 years old, but Wanda survived. He was 29 at the time of the Snap.

7 Captain Marvel was 56 years old

Carol Danvers was born in the 1960s, probably 1967, to Joseph Danvers and an unidentified woman. She enlisted in the United States Air Force when she was 18 years old and later became Captain Marvel after receiving a blood transfusion from a Kree.

For six years, she lived as part of the Star Force unit commanded by Yon-Rogg, but then returned to Earth in 1989, when she was a 22-year-old woman. By these calculations, Captain Marvel was 51 years old when the snap occurred and 56 years old at the time she wore the Infinity Gauntlet during the final battle for Earth.

6 Clint Barton was 52 years old

Clint Barton was born in Iowa, son of Edith Barton, but fans only know this because Red Skull called him “Son of Edith” during his visit to Vormir. Other than that, the MCU offers very little information about the origin of Hawkeye, which is ironic, because he is the only one who has a life outside of superhero work.

There are no official sources for Hawkeye’s age, but since Natasha was given Scarlett Johansson’s age, most people assume that Clint is the age of Jeremy Renner himself, which means he was born in 1971, which which makes him 47 years old at the time of the snap, 52 years old in the final battle and 53 years old during Hawkeye.

5 Bruce Banner was 53 years old

Bruce Banner was born on December 18, 1969, in Dayton, Ohio, to Brian Banner and an unidentified woman. In 2005, while working on an experiment to recreate Captain America’s Super Soldier Serum, Bruce doused himself with gamma radiation, giving him the ability to become the Hulk.

Bruce Banner was 48 years old in the spring of 2018 when the Snap occurred, and he was 53 years old during the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. At this point, he had been the Hulk for about 20 years.

4 Natasha Romanoff was 39

Natasha Alianovna Romanoff was born on December 3, 1984 in Stalingrad (Russia), the daughter of Ivan Romanoff and an unidentified woman. She was sold to the Red Room thanks to her genetic potential and was trained as a spy for the KGB under General Dreykov.

The math indicates that Natasha was 33 when the Snap occurred in the spring of 2018, which would make her a 39-year-old at the time of her death in October 2023, even though she and Clint were physically in August 2014 thanks to time travel.

3 Thor was 1059 years old

According to official records, Thor was born around 964 AD, which means he is the oldest of the Avengers. He was born to Odin and Frigga in Asgard, the paradise kingdom that served as home to the Norse gods until it was destroyed. His only adopted brother is Loki.

Since the Snap occurred in 2018, this means that Thor was 1054 years old when it occurred, and 1059 years old at the time of the final battle. However, he mentions being 1500 years old in Avengers: Infinity. War and there is no information regarding this change in the canon.

2 Captain America was 105 years old

Steve Rogers was born on July 4, 1918, the son of Sarah and Joseph Rogers, in New York City. Although he was a fragile child and in very poor health, he became Captain America after undergoing an experimental process with a serum that turned him into a super soldier. Since Steve was frozen in ice for 66 years, his situation is a bit more complicated than others.

He was 27 years old when he was frozen, which means he was 93 years old in Captain America the First Avenger, 100 years to the first part of Avengers: Endgame, and 105 years to the final battle. However, his body and mind were those of a 34-year-old man. Now, after defeating Thanos, Steve returned to 1949 to live his life with Peggy, which means he was a 108-year-old man at the time he handed over his shield to Sam Wilson.

1 Iron Man was 53 years old

Portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., Anthony “Tony” Stark, also known as Iron Man, was born in Manhattan on May 29, 1970, as the only child of Howard and Maria Stark. Although he was an only child, he and Howard never managed to have a proper relationship.

However, Tony was more or less able to heal from that trauma during Avengers: Endgame, where she spoke to him during one of the movie’s time jumps. Based on his birthday, it’s safe to say that Tony was 48 at the time of the Snap, and 53 at the time of his death.