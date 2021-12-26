Alejandro Arribas would return to play in Mexican soccer

The Spanish defender, Alexander Arribas, I would be close to returning to Mexican soccer.

After terminating your contract with him Real Oviedo, the 32-year-old defender would have accepted an offer to continue his career in our country.

“The Oviedo defender and captain, Alexander Arribas, does not continue in the Real Oviedo. The center-back, who joined the entity in the summer of 2019, had a contract in force until the end of this season.

“Now, said contractual relationship of Alexander Arribas at Real Oviedo. The club thanks the player for his dedication and professionalism during his time at the entity, wishing him all the luck in his personal and professional future ”, the Carbayones squad published in a statement that was made known through their social networks.

It would be the second stage for the player in the MX League, because previously he wore the colors of Pumas. The defender reached the University Club for him Closing 2018 and went out to Real Oviedo in July 2019.

Alejandro Arribas would return to Pumas

Without a clear destination, the Madrid footballer could return to Pumas to reinforce the team led by Andres Lillini Facing the Tonreo Screams Mexico, Closing 2022, in which the Pedregal squad will debut on January 9, receiving the Toluca at University Olympic Stadium.

It was through his social networks that the player said goodbye to the blue team, however, he did not reveal any clues about the future of his career.

In his passage through the box of the UNAM, Alexander Arribas he played 41 league games, accumulated nine yellow cards and one expulsion.

Later, with the Real Oviedo He participated in 65 games of which, in 53 he started as a starter.

