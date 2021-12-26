Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins in his Christmas greeting: “Not a day goes by without me thinking about it”

2021 will be a year that Alec baldwin will not leave behind easily. The actor was plunged into tragedy on October 21, after a real bullet, accidentally fired by the actor himself, wounded director Joel Souza and kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

This accident shocked the entire world, including Baldwin himself, who has tried to stay out of the spotlight since this terrible event took place. At the moment, although what happened is still being investigated, it has not yet been certified how that bullet reached the weapon that the American actor was holding.

What has been uncovered is that within the film’s shooting set the security measures were very precarious and a large part of the team left production days before the shooting, which ended up denouncing the negligence of protection that took place at the Bonanza Creek ranch in New Mexico.

Alec Baldwin doesn’t forget Halyna Hutchins

However, for Baldwin the details of the accident are the least of it: despite the time that has elapsed, he still remembers his filming partner. Thus, in a video published on his Instagram account to congratulate his followers on Christmas, the interpreter of 30 Rock has spoken openly about this event and his feelings two months after the accidental death of Hutchins.

“I wish some aspects of the case were left behind,” confessed Baldwin. “Of course, for everyone involved in this, will never be left behind someone dying so tragically“Said the actor, noting that” going through this has been very difficult “and that”not a day goes by without me thinking about it”.

During this time, the actor has received all the support of friends, family, followers and even “people that I had not heard from in a long time.” “The only thing that matters to me is my wife and my children, and moving on with my life to try to get through a difficult time, a really difficult time. But I wanted to thank all the people who have given me their support and good wishes. I am very grateful for that, ”concluded Baldwin.

In an interview with ABC in early December, Alec Baldwin revealed that he didn’t pull the trigger On the gun that accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never.”