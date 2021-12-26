Acapulco is 3 out of 5 – Cofepris presents a LIST of beaches not suitable for recreational use by bacteria level

More than two thousand samples of seawater from beaches of the main tourist destinations were analyzed in the laboratory, and most meet the safety levels for enterococci established by the WHO.

Mexico City, December 25 (However) .- The Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), you have updated the program results Clean Beaches 2021, which indicates that, to date, 98.5 percent of the country beaches can be classified as suitable, since they meet the safety levels of enterococci established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

State Health authorities and the National Network of Public Health Laboratories, in coordination with Cofepris, analyzed seawater samples from 270 beaches in tourist destinations in the 17 coastal states in order to determine whether or not they represent a risk for the Health.

The results indicated that 265 of these beaches are suitable for recreational use, as they meet the requirement of having 200 or fewer enterococci per 100 milliliters of water.

The Hornos, Tlacopanocha and Suave beaches, in Acapulco, Guerrero, and the Sayulita beach, in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, exceeded the established limits, which is why it is considered as a beach not suitable for recreational use.

Playa Hermosa, in Ensenada, Baja California, is marked as unsuitable by state and municipal authorities due to the health risk posed by the constant discharges of wastewater in the place.

This level of consideration of suitable and unsuitable beaches, used by institutions to establish whether or not a beach implies a sanitary risk, is established in accordance with the WHO guidelines, which is 200 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, and It is carried out following the operating manual for the monitoring of primary contact water in seawater from beaches and freshwater bodies.

The update allows monitoring the Enterococcus faecalis bacteria to assess the sanitary conditions of seawater, since it is resistant to adverse conditions and due to its characteristics can develop in an environment with 6.5 percent sodium chloride, hydrogen potential (pH ) of 9.6 and between 10 and 45 degrees Celsius.

The quality of water in tourist centers is an essential factor to guarantee the protection of the health of visitors who come into contact, which is why the health authority has carried out these tests since 2003 with a preventive approach.

Cofepris invited the population to report any anomaly related to water quality.