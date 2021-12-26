Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre as the QB with the most touchdown passes in Green Bay history

Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre as Green Bay’s top pitcher (Photo: Benny Sieu / Reuters)

Aaron Rodgers has caused controversy within fans of the NFL (National Football League) given his personality and quality within the field of play, since the pitcher from Green bay He has become one of the most outstanding players in the league throughout his career, something that he confirmed this Saturday, when the quarterback of the Packers became the top pin of touchdowns in Packers history, after beating the legendary Brett Favre.

Rodgers participated in the game of week 16 against the Cleveland Browns. With the first touchdown pass, he left behind the tie he had before The general Favre and, in that way, A-Rod arrived at your annotation submission number 443. The action arose in the first quarter of the game with five minutes to go. The play was a third down and five, with 12 yards to go. Rodgers threw to Allen lazard and that way broke the record.

The marshal of the Cheese Heads not only did he exceed the mark, but he also set the bar high for those who try to exceed the figure, since the party finished 24-22 in favor of Green Bay; so in total, in the comparison before the Browns, the 38-year-old made three touchdown passes and left the limit at 445. The retreat for the pin, who is the current team leader, it still seems far away.

A-Ro reached 445 touchdown passes with Green Bay (Photo: Benny Sieu / Reuters)

The moment the Packers they surpassed, in the first score of the game, the Browns, the old pitcher, Brett Favre, appeared on viewers’ screens and sent a message of support to Aaron: “Hi 12, congratulations on passing my touchdown record. I have a request: go find us another Super Bowl. Congratulations”.

At the beginning of the contest, precisely in the 2021 NFL Draft, the followers of Packers They did not know about Rodgers’ follow-up with the team, since rumors assured that the athlete would no longer continue with the yellow team. The reasons, apparently, were due to the fall of Green bay Conference Final against San Francisco in 2019. Later, the quarterback assured that he would stay in the team.

On the other hand, the locals of Wisconsin, they reached the mark of 12 matches won for three lost games, so far in the 2021 season of the NFL. At the moment they are in the first position of the northern division in the National Conference. Below are the Minnesota Vikings (7-7), the Chicago Bears (4-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-11).

The Green Bay Packers have reached 12 wins and 3 losses so far this 2021 NFL season (Photo: Benny Sieu / Reuteres)

It should be remembered that the Californian was a substitute for Favre when he started his career. Rodgers remained on the bench three seasons since he was selected in the Draft season in 2005. Later, the offensive took control. In the total of his career he has won a Super bowl, when they won against Pittsburgh steelers in the 2010-2011 season.

The next duel for the Packers will be before Vikings in early 2022. The meeting will be at 19:20 hours of January 2 in the Lambeau Field. The Vikes They will not be able to catch up with their opponents in the contest for the northern division, as Green Bay is the current leader of the joust.

