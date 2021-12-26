A phenomenal closing from Otto Porter Jr. defined a great Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors | NBA.com Mexico

For about 46 minutes, we saw stellar names like Stephen Curry, Chris Paul or Draymond Green, dominate the scene of a Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors that fulfilled everything expected in the previous one for a clash between the two best teams in the league. However, the final two minutes were reserved for a completely unexpected name: Otto Porter Jr.

The forward had a spectacular closing game, scoring seven consecutive points in one minute, to take the score from a 109-107 in favor of the Warriors (2:10 left) to a decisive 116-107 with 60 seconds left. Neither team scored again and that same 116-107 was the one that ended up confirming the triumph of Golden State, not only to keep the one from the westbut also take a 2-1 lead in direct confrontations with the Suns.

The appearance of Porter (19 points, 6 rebounds and 8-13 from the field), who is having a 2021-2022 of absolute rebirth, was key to offset the losses of some Warriors that did not have names like Wiggins, Poole, Iguodala, among others, in addition to those already known by Klay and Wiseman. The former Bulls scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth period.

Others who stepped forward? Gary Payton II with 14 points, 8 rebounds and a 6-9 from the field, doing a great defensive job on Devin Booker, the promising rookie Jonathan Kuminga with 12 points and a 3-4 from the court, as well as Nemanja Bjelica with 10 points in less than 20 minutes of action. There was also a good 18 minutes of Juan Toscano, especially in defense, finishing with 4 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and a block, throwing a 2-3 from the field.

Of course, we also saw Steph Curry at a high level, finishing the night with 33 points and 6 assists., beyond not having been as straight with the rim as on other occasions: 10-27 from the field and 5-16 on triples, leaving one to reach the total of 3,000 in his career. Draymond greenFor his part, he had a 100% Draymond game: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

On the side of the Suns, the figure of Chris paul with 21 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds, while there were also good contributions from Deandre ayton (18 points, 8-10 from the field) and Mikal bridges (17 points, 6-10 from the field). The one who was not at all on his night was Devin Booker: 13 points, 5-19 shooting.

This is how we live from quarter to quarter of the game.

Team 1 C 2 C 3C 4C Total Phoenix suns 27 35 22 23 107 Golden state warriors 33 25 26 32 116

1st Quarter: Curry and Draymond Show

Phoenix opens the game with his usual starting five: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton. The Warriors, meanwhile, go out with Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

Spectacular offensive start for the Warriors, who in less than five minutes have already 20 points. Kerr’s men share the ball like no one else and find good triple percentages, led by a Curry who accumulates 11 points. In the Suns there is a good start by Ayton with 6 points, but for now Golden State is in charge: 20-14 and minute by Monty Williams.

We are watching a Draymond show on both sides of the court, leaving his mark on defense (he opened the match paired with Chris Paul), already with 2 steals, 2 rebounds and 1 block. But also in attack, where he is deploying all his field vision, to take advantage of the distractions in Phoenix’s brand changes (strategy implemented to defend Curry) and find open teammates in the cuts: 6 assists for Green. Golden State ahead 28-19.

The first rest of Curry and Green made a wick in the Warriors, who were left with a clearly substitute quintet on the court (and in normal situations, from the bottom of the bench). Phoenix took advantage of it with some smart plays by Paul to get fouls, closing the period 33-27 for the visit. CP3 reached 8 points.

2nd Quarter: Phoenix turns it over

As throughout the season, in the Suns there is a very good income from JaVale McGee, offsetting the weak level of the rest of the local bank (0-6 from the field between Shamet, Johnson and Payne). McGee has 6 points and 5 rebounds in 6 minutes, helping to keep the score even. Still, the Warriors are ahead 39-34.

JaVale getting fancy in the paint 🔥 pic.twitter.com/31uw1bbdPM – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2021

Up front the Suns! Great defensive moment for Phoenix, which when he tightens his mark on the front row, seems to be at a different pace from the rest of the league. The Warriors once again feel Curry’s rest (+4 with him, -8 without him), more points from Ayton appear in the paint and the homeowner leads 49-45. The Bahamian has 14 points with a 6-7 from the field.

Golden State responded with 3s from Curry, Payton and Kuminga to regain a minimal lead. However, we saw a full-orchestral closure by Chris Paul, scoring with spectacular conversions against Green and Kuminga, for the Suns to close ahead 62-58. 16 points for CP3 at halftime, while Steph has 17 for the visitor.

3rd Quarter: Absolute parity

Very good defensive start for the Warriors in the second half, which added to a good stretch between Curry and Green in attack allows them to regain leadership. All within an extremely even game context, which continues to meet the expectation of seeing the two best teams in the competition in action: 73-71 for Kerr’s men, averaging the third period.

Phoenix’s alternate scorers appear: 11 consecutive points between Johnson (8) and Payne (3), for the Suns to hit the Warriors again at the Curry break. Now Kerr’s are +12 with Steph on the court and -15 without him. Phoenix 82-79 up front.

Cam was sneaky with this one. pic.twitter.com/kNCAp0SjI5 – Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 25, 2021

We entered the fourth quarter with the score tied at 84. All set for the last 12 minutes that promise to be exciting, just as the three previous periods have been.

4th Quarter: An unexpected definer

Steph Curry! Spectacular start to the last quarter for Steph, scoring (33) and assisting, to be helped by good deeds from rookie Kuminga, with a very good game, the Warriors pass the front by 104-97 with 6:46 remaining. Williams’ minute, who sees how Steph took over the game as we approached the home stretch.

We are seeing a magnificent game and when it seemed that the Warriors were taking control, another local reaction arrives: 3s from Paul and Crowder, which put Phoenix down by two (109-107) with 2:47 left. Kerr minute.

Who ended up defining the duel? Curry, Booker, Paul, Draymond? No… Otto Porter Jr. Tremendous flurry from the forward in the final two minutes, scoring seven consecutive points to give your team the key boost. Phoenix found no solutions in the hands of Booker or Paul, leaving the victory for the visiting side by 116-107.

OTTO-MATIC! 💦 10 in the 4th for Otto Porter Jr …@warriors up 6 with 1:40 left on ABC. pic.twitter.com/VtmUEbjtFT – NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2021

