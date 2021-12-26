A man decided to blow up his Tesla instead of paying more than $ 22,000 to replace the battery

After a Tesla repair shop told a Model S owner in Finland that he had to pay more than $ 22,600 To replace his car battery, Tuomas Katainen decided explode it with 30 kilos of dynamite.

According to Katainen himself, his 2013 Model S ran well for 1,500 kilometers, but then recurring error codes appeared. After sending it to a brand dealer repair shop and staying there for about a month, they informed him that they couldn’t do anything to repair his car.

The only solution they presented was completely replace the battery, It cost more than $ 22,600 and they would also have to ask the company for permission to do the repair.

In comparison to buy a 2013 Model S used in Finland, it is for about $ 43,000However for Katainen it was not enough, so she decided to pick up her car and blow it up.

This is how a Tesla explodes (literally)

To carry out this plan the owner teamed up with the youtuber Pommijätkät who on his channel has a history of exploiting anything possible.

In addition, for the project, they had to go to a quarry in the city of Jaala, a rural area in southern Finland, where they also considered other factors such as direction of the explosion and the pressure it would generate in order to guarantee the safety of the attendees.

The moment of the explosion begins when an Elon Musk doll, Tesla CEO falls from helicopter and it ends after the big bang that ends with the Model S smashed to pieces. Here you can see the full video and the reaction of the attendees to the “event”.