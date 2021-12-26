A great end of the year in New York

New York is a winter classic: hundreds of lights illuminate store windows, Rockefeller boasts the giant tree and ice rink, and the atmosphere – despite the cold – feels warm and festive. If you plan to travel to Manhattan this season, we will tell you some of the news and places to visit.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. A traditional Christmas picture that these days is a tourist attraction. Courtesy



Exploring new heights

The viewpoints are one of the best attractions in Manhattan, and in addition to the Top of the Rock, the Empire State Building, One World Observatory, and Edge, now the new SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is added, a place between the 91st and 93rd floor with walls transparent to enjoy unparalleled views, as well as immersive rooms like Air by Kenzo Digital.

Fashion reaches a new level

Currently, and until September 2022, the MET has the exhibition “America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, an exploration of fashion in the United States, the second part of which will open in May.

In addition, a visit to the Brooklyn Museum is not to be missed to experience “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams”, one of the most impressive fashion exhibitions the city has ever had, tracing the history and legacy of the house Dior. Along the way, you can see the sources of inspiration for Dior, from the splendor of flowers and other natural forms to classic and contemporary art; in addition to the artistic directors who succeeded him: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri. It will be there until February 20.

The city is painted white. Snow is already present in New York landscapes, don’t forget to travel warm! Courtesy



Protect yourself from the cold

In addition to fashion expos at the Met and the Brooklyn Museum, MoMA currently presents Automania (through January 2) and Alexander Calder: Modern from the Start (through February 15); at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum you can tour Vasily Kandinsky: Around the Circle (until September 2022) and at the Whitney Jasper Johns: Mind / Mirror (until February 13).

To enjoy the best attractions in the city, do not forget to purchase a City Pass with which you will save up to 40% on tickets.

https://www.citypass.com/new-york-comparison

Lighting up the night

A perfect plan to live in the spirit of the holidays is to visit the new Brooklyn Botanical Garden show: Lightscape: A New Illuminated Winter Spectacular, that celebrates the beauty of nature with a path that is enlivened by music and more than a million lights. Includes Instagram-perfect attractions like the Winter Cathedral Tunnel, Fire Garden and Sea of ​​Light, as well as works by local artists. It will be there until January 9.

Experience Hugh Jackman’s return to Broadway

After hits like “The Boy From Oz” and “Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway”, the famous “Wolverine” actor returns to the stage with the revival “The Music Man” in which he shares credits with the Tony winner Sutton Foster.

We also recommend musicals like “Six“, in which Henry VIII’s six wives tell their side of the story; “Girl From the North Country,” to see a spectacular cast sing along to Bob Dylan songs; “Company,” featuring performances by Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone plus hilarious musical numbers; “Mrs. Doubtfire ”, the funny remake of the film by Robin Williams; “Chicago”, to applaud the Mexican Bianca Marroquín as “Velma”, and “David Byrne’s American Utopia”, a great show for lovers of who was the lead singer and guitarist of the band Talking Heads.

“Six.” One of the fun plays that you can enjoy on Broadway. The New York theater is a must on every visit. Courtesy



You can buy tickets to most plays at the Broadway Collection.

And if you visit Broadway between January 18 and February 13, do not miss the NYC Broadway Week In which many shows will put the tickets at 2×1.

Say goodbye to the New Year

As is tradition, on December 31 there will be a great party in Times Square that will include the drop of the ball (ball drop) and the explosion of confetti with wishes. Every year, people around the world include their wishes for the new year in pieces of the official confetti, which you can place in person or digitally through:

https://www.timessquarenyc.org/whats-happening/nye-wishing-wall

TO KNOW

Do not forget!

Remember that since December 10, Governor Hochul announced that the use of face masks will be required in all closed public places in New York, unless the places implement a vaccination requirement. In most places, including museums, venues, and theaters, the complete vaccination schedule is required for entry; This rule will apply to children older than 12 years from December 27 and after January 28 for children between 5-11 years.

The brilliance of the summit one vanderbilt. A sensational viewpoint with a tremendous night view. Courtesy



Where to stay?

• New York Marriott Marquis

Undoubtedly one of the hotels with the most privileged views of Times Square, ideal to celebrate the New Year and that also has just undergone a $ 30 million renovation to give restaurants, bars, meeting rooms and spaces a new look. commercial.

Take advantage of online check-in (available for members of the Marriott Bonvoy program) and enjoy a faster and easier arrival and departure. You can stay connected at all times with complimentary wireless Internet in the lobby and public areas.

1535 Broadway, New York

• NH Collection New York Madison Avenue

Located right in the middle of Manhattan, blocks from the new SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the Empire State Building and the famous Grand Central Station, this hotel has 288 rooms, including terrace suites and family rooms that can be the perfect getaway, and more, with one of the privileged views of the Midtown Manhattan skyline.

The hotel services and amenities were renewed; now they have a gym and the Lobbies Alive concept, to enjoy the new Lobby with spaces to work or relax around the two fireplaces.

22 E 38th St, New York, NY

Remember that from January 4 to February 13, the first NYC Hotel Week will begin in which you can get a 22% discount on stays at a wide variety of hotels.

https://es.nycgo.com/nyc-hotel-week/about-nyc-hotel-week

