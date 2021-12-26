A footballer dies from a clash of heads

Sofiane Loukar, footballer of MC Saïda, of the Algeria soccer second division, died this Saturday in the middle of the match against ASM Oran after receiving a blow to the head, report the Algerian media.

Loukar, 30, died of a head trauma after falling on the pitch of the Habib Bouakeul stadium in Oran and hitting his head when fighting for an aerial ball with a rival player.

How did the accident happen?

The action took place in the 26th minute of the first half of a match on matchday 10 of Algerian Ligue 2. After receiving the first assists, he returned to the field, before collapse ten minutes later and never get up again, according to the local newspaper The Khabar.

The president of the National Amateur Soccer League (LNFA), Ali Malek, was shocked by the tragedy and offered his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. He assured that Sofiane Loukar’s medical file did not present any anomaly for the practice of high-level football.

