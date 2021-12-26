A fan designed Rihanna in The Sims 4 and the result is incredible

The Sims community is known for creating realistic versions of different celebrities, and sometimes the creators manage to replicate famous people almost exactly, which is what has happened with this talented creator who shared her image of the famous singer on reddit Rihanna in The sims 4, with the correct eye color and even tattoos. Players of The Sims are very creative when using the game’s character design tool, often recreating not only celebrities, but also characters from other games or from television.

With the amount of customization that exists in The sims 4There have been many re-enactments of different celebrities over the years. This is because of how detailed the “Create a Sim” mode is within the game, but more often than not, they use what is known as The Sims 4 custom content and mods. Custom content is community-created items such as hairstyle, eye shape, clothing, and more. Players use these contents due to the wide range of items available and can change almost any aspect they want. Players sometimes challenge themselves to only use in-game content, but CP is often required if it is to capture a person’s appearance in exact detail.

Reddit user yusrak turned to CAS to create an extremely realistic version of Rihanna in the game. His version is almost perfect. Thanks to the Personalized Contents of The sims 4, yusrak even got the right eye color. He didn’t mention exactly which CP he used or which part uses them, but the recreation is very impressive.

Given the The sims 4 It is based on the simulation of life, the players try to act out different stories and some like to include famous people. Many players like to create themselves in the game, also known as “Sims”, and follow their virtual dreams of becoming a movie star or owning a mansion. Other players like to create their dream house in the game. If they make a famous character, players sometimes upload it to the gallery for other players to have in their games. From there, other players can download these characters and unleash their imaginations. With different career paths, players can take the Sim from Rihanna and make her a firefighter or a medic.

There are many different options and stories that players can explore, and that’s the best thing about The Sims. Either living your dreams or playing like Rihanna, there is never a lack of ideas. Hopefully The Sims 5 has even more things to do and add more excitement to the player experience. But until then, players can continue to let their imaginations run wild in The sims 4.