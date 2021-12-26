A Chinese satellite captures the brightest comet of the year along with an aurora and a meteor shower (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The photo is part of a video recorded on December 12, when the star was at its closest point to Earth and reached its maximum luminosity.

The small Yangwang 1 satellite, launched by Chinese technology company Origin Space, captured an impressive image of the Comet Leonard, the brightest this year, just when it was at its closest point to Earth.

The photo is part of a video that was recorded on December 12. At that time, the star approached our planet at 35 million kilometers and reached its maximum luminosity. In the ‘clip’ there is also an aurora that crosses the sky and a meteor shower.

Yangwang 1 is the first commercial space mission that, with its powerful telescope, could prove useful not only for private and professional research, but also for state studies, The Science Times details.

Earlier, NASA released a video, showing the comet gliding diagonally across the sky. The telescopes managed to capture a small fraction of the long haul of Leonard before it undertakes its approach to the Sun for the first time in about 80,000 years. On January 3, 2022, the comet will pass 90 million kilometers from the main star of our system, more than half the distance that separates it from Earth.

Comet C / 2021 A1 was discovered on January 3, 2021 by the American astronomer Gregory J. Leonard at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona (USA), from whom it owes its name. The kilometer-wide star is notable for its hyperbolic trajectory and long orbital period.