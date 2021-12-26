6 great Nintendo Switch games temporarily reduced to less than € 10 in the eShop – Nintenderos

Today a new and interesting list has been published that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about a series of recommendations that have been offered to us since Nintendo life for this Christmas day.

In the compilation that we leave you below, we can take a look at great titles that we currently have available with discounts. These are some of their recommendations:

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Switch) – 93% off – normally £ 34.99 / € 39.99, now £ 2.44 / € 2.79 until December 30, 2021 – Digital version occupies 8758.00 MB

Dragon ball fighterz (Switch) – 84% off – normally £ 49.99 / € 59.99, now £ 7.99 / € 9.59 until December 30, 2021 – Digital version is 9,921.00 MB

Blasphemous (Switch eShop) – 75% off – normally £ 19.99 / € 24.99, now £ 4.99 / € 6.24 until January 6, 2022 – Digital version takes up 6,082.00 MB

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Switch) – 84% off – normally £ 54.99 / € 59.99, now £ 8.79 / € 9.59 until December 30, 2021 – Digital version is 13,542.00 MB

God eater 3 (Switch) – 84% off – normally £ 49.99 / € 59.99, now £ 7.99 / € 9.59 until December 30, 2021 – Digital version takes 15,243.00 MB

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Switch) – 70% off – normally £ 24.99 / € 29.99, now £ 7.49 / € 8.99 until January 12, 2021 – Digital version takes up 8,620.00 MB You have even more recommendations of the style on their website. What do you think? Which one do you recommend us? You can share it in the comments.

