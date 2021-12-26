5 Amazon Prime Video Movies You Must Watch Before The End of 2021

The streaming war opened the possibility for the different participating companies to dare to create their own content. As the offer of the classic production companies does not satisfy the demand, each one looks for spaces and projects to conquer audiences. Amazon Prime Video movies have helped the company little by little to gain strength in this highly competitive sector.

From projects with an independent tone to productions with several of the most prominent figures in cinema today. Within the Amazon Prime Video movies there are proposals devoted entirely to entertainment as well as others with a much more thoughtful and deep perspective. His catalog, half made between original proposals and from other studios, is gaining followers.

This year, one of its main bets had its protagonist in Chris Pratt. The actor starred Tomorrow’s war, a science fiction story. This film is joined by others from different genres, such as comedy and drama, to complete a series of five Amazon Prime Video movie recommendations during 2021.

Top 5 Amazon Prime Video Movies in 2021

Within this list there are several figures of the show known for different reasons, from Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson and Riz Ahmed, to the aforementioned Chris Pratt, among other recognized actors today. The list begins.

Bliss

This film stars Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson. Mike Cahill directs this Bliss, the film that tells the story of a man who feels dissatisfied and a woman with a strange background. They both believe that they are living within a simulated reality. Everything gets complicated when emotions arise that they had not foreseen and they must choose between one and the other.

The map of the perfect little things

Among the Amazon Prime Video films released during 2021, this is likely to be one of the most striking in terms of mix of genres. It is a comedy with details of science fiction. It is directed by Ian Samuels, who worked on the script written by Lev Grossman. The story is inspired by a short story by Grossman himself.

Tomorrow’s war

It may have been the strongest commercial bet within Amazon Prime Video movies during 2021. Chris Pratt stars in this science fiction story in which humanity must travel to the future to try to save its present. In between, the value of knowledge and ingenuity is key, almost more than brutal force.

Jolt

Director Tanya Wexler and Kate Beckinsale headline this Amazon movie. Lindy, played by Beckinsale, experiences aggressive symptoms due to a neurological problem. These episodes are controlled through a special device, until the death of a loved one makes her lose control completely.

The meeting

One of the most recent premieres of Amazon Prime Video movies. Riz Ahmed stars in a story halfway between drama, psychology and science fiction. What is your goal? Save your children from a threat, and try to redeem yourself from your past.