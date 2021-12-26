3 Simple Harvard Tips for Eating a Healthy New Year’s Diet

Losing weight can become an uphill race when we see our efforts frustrated in the face of some temptation. And it is much easier to lose our way when we go through a series of delicious dishes and an abundance of food as happens in the holidays; however, it is not impossible or sheer effort. There are also strategies that can help you meet your goal.

In this scenario, experts from Harvard University shared Three Simple Tips for Eating a Healthy New Year’s Diet, which will help you compensate for the bad eating habits of the past. For example, Harvard health experts note that one of the most common mistakes to fulfill the purpose of losing weight is focusing on an overly ambitious or restrictive diet.

This causes that in a short period our motivation ends up giving in to these temptations. If you add to this that there is no solid plan to achieve our goals, it is much more likely to fail and do so quickly. For this reason they first call consider a single commitment, Kick off the New Year with these 3 easy ways to eat a healthier diet that will lead us to a better state of health and appearance.

3 Harvard Tips for Eating a Healthy New Year’s Diet

1. Prefers real food

This is very simple, you have to see the dish you are about to eat and observe which of your foods are processed, for example, if it is a frozen dinner (it is the whole plate) or a bottled dressing (it is only a part ).

It’s best to swap them out for healthier options, for example eating whole wheat pasta instead of refined flour spaghetti, quinoa instead of white rice, baked chickpeas instead of French fries, and so on.

Harvard experts indicate that processed foods are linked to chronic inflammation and other health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. In this sense, it is advisable to eat a Mediterranean-style diet, rich in vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, nuts and seeds, fish, poultry and low-fat dairy (milk, yogurt, small amounts of cheese).

2. Schedule your meals and snacks

Although it may not seem like it, a watch can be a great solution. Harvard experts advise the following:

* Set timers on your phone: The ideal is for three different meals and two snacks (if you need them), and not eat between these scheduled times. This could curb your cravings, reduce stress about when to eat again, and cut the extra calories from unnecessary snacks – a real challenge when we’re at home or work and have easy access to the refrigerator.

* Avoid scheduling meals or snacks late at night: That is, when the body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm) detects that it is supposed to be sleeping. According to Dr. Lawrence Epstein, associate physician in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, “During the circadian period of sleep, our metabolism slows down, our digestive system weakens, and our digestive system weakens. Brain temperature drops, part of the toxin elimination process occurs during sleep. Eating at times other than our typical waking circadian phase leads to weight gain. ”

3. Reduce your portion sizes

Harvard experts point out that the average American population eats too much and in Mexico we would not be that far from this reality. Therefore, it is advisable to reduce the size of the portions, but how to achieve it?

* An easy way to implement portion control is this: serve your plate as you normally would, then return a third or half of the food.

* Use a salad plate instead of a dinner plate to fool yourself into eating less.

* Move the dishes away from the table so you are not tempted to eat extra servings.

* Do not stay at the table and continue eating when you are satisfied.

* Knowing how many calories to consume in a day can also help you, for example, if you are supposed to consume 2000 calories per day but are consuming 3000, it is probably time to cut all your usual servings by a third. How can you calculate your caloric needs? For healthy people who exercise 30 minutes a day, multiply the weight (in pounds) by 15 to get an estimate.

What extra note, Harvard experts point out that it is good take one step a week, it is not necessary to do them all at once, but to start one by one. Writing down what you eat, as well as any thoughts or questions you have about the process, will help you keep a log that you can evaluate after a week to see what worked and what didn’t. In no time, you’ll have the confidence to try new steps.