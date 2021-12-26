3 Netflix movies to make you believe in love again

Netflix has a very wide catalog of films of all genres and some of the most viewed are the classic romantics, those that do not go out of style. Those who believe in love and like to enjoy a good story full of passion and encounters, have endless options to enjoy this end of the year.

Love is something that everyone has in mind on a daily basis, some have not found it anymore and others are looking for it. Because, Netflix does not miss the opportunity to offer those movie stories that can be combined with comedy, like those typical of Jennifer Aniston, or those that are wrapped in a drama that puts sensitivity to the surface.

3 romantic Netflix movies for the holidays

Calendar love

Emma roberts Y Luke bracey star in “Calendar Love,” a fun romantic comedy to hang out and watch with. This film was released in 2020 and at the time of its production, the director sought to adapt to reality and the new feminine paradigms that cross the world.

Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson (Bracey) hate holidays because they are always single and feel pressure from their family members. Neither of them meet until one Christmas they meet and make a pact: to be their respective partners for the following year. During that time they go through funny moments and despite the fact that they become great friends, love begins to be born.

Matter of time

This British romantic comedy drama stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams Y Bill Nighy. The idea was born when director Richard Curtis told a friend that he was not happy in his daily life, so he explained what would be an ideal day and he came up with the idea of ​​making a film based on this, but adding an element : travel in time.

The story begins when Tim Lake (Gleeson) turns 21 and his father tells him that all the men in his family can travel in time. Soon after, the young man meets Mary (McAdams), falls in love and decides to travel back in time to make her fall in love. However, they realize that this gift cannot protect them from the daily problems of life.

Madness of love in Las Vegas

It is a romantic classic whose protagonists are Cameron Diaz, who retired from the cinema a few years ago, and Ashton Kutcher. The film was released in 2008 and one of the reasons why it was a great success was because of the quality of the actors, who have a great career in Hollywood.

Jack Fuller (Kutcher) worked in his father’s company, until his father fires him because he is not committed to his job, while Joey McNally (Diaz) goes through a difficult time after being planted by her boyfriend. Both decide to go to Las Vegas, where they meet and end up married after a night of madness and lack of control.