Without a doubt, this 2021 has been one of the best years for Britney Spears, since After 13 years, she finally managed to free herself from the guardianship that her father, Jamie Spears, had exercised over her. In addition, after five years of dating, the singer became engaged to Sam Asghari. Here’s an account of Britney Spears’ year.

2021, the year Britney Spears was finally free

The path to her freedom began in June when Britney appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court during a virtual hearing in which she asked to have her father’s guardianship removed., James Parnell Spears. During the hearing, Britney revealed that she was forced to take certain medications and that she could not decide on her body or money.

After the hearing, Britney’s manager, as well as her attorney, resigned. Therefore, the singer demanded that she be allowed to choose her own defense to continue fighting for her freedom, This request was granted and Mathew Rosengart became his defense. In July, the singer and her legal team filed a petition to remove her father from guardianship and replace him.

Because of the pressure against her, in August, Britney’s father submitted documents to the court in which he indicated that he agreed to delegate guardianship to someone else. Later, In September, Jamie Spears filed an application to end the 13-year guardianship, which meant that Britney was going to be free from her father and guardianship was not going to pass to someone else.

On September 29, Judge Brenda Penny ruled in Britney’s favor and her father was removed from court. Certified Public Accountant, John Zabel, was appointed as his new temporary guardian.

Britney Spears finally free

After almost 14 years, On November 12, the pop princess was finally released from the tutelage that had controlled every aspect of her life., after Judge Brenda Penny ruled the end of it, so Britney can now make her decisions.

Jamie Spears was Britney’s legal guardian since 2008, after the artist was hospitalized twice. Back then, the singer’s father and attorney Andrew Wallet were declared permanent guardians of the singer. Nearly ten years later, in 2019, Andrew Wallet resigned from guardianship and Jamie became sole guardian of Britney’s $ 60 million estate.