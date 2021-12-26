1,500 euros for you every morning with Camila Cabello and Anda Ya | Go now

We have been with our new format competition Pasta Ya, in which every day we give away 1,500 euros hand in hand with our artists. Given the success of participation, this week we wanted to do it again; this time at the hands, nothing more and nothing less than Camila Cabello.

The artist cuban comes direct from your native land mixing sounds and musical currents with Don’t go yet, a theme that combines very different styles: the cumbia and the pop.

In addition, the video clip of the subject is an authentic fantasy, filled with colors and style Cuban, in which the singer wanted to capture her estate plus castizas and the traditions any family: the radio butt, relatives with whom you take to kill or whom you adore.

Precisely in accordance with that first single from his new work, the qualification from his new CD is Family. The entire job will see the light very soon and without a doubt, this Don’t go yet is a appetizer very succulent that whets our appetite more to all.

In tune with that good vibes Y familiarity that Camila transmits to us, we have partnered with her to give you 1,500 euros every day through our contest: Pasta Ya. You know that this season we have changed the rules. Everyone you can participate every day. You no longer have to wait for the letter of your name to be the chosen one of the day.

The mechanics is simple: around 8:15, our presenters, Dani Moreno “el Gallo” and Cristina Boscá will announce over the air the hint of the day. Naps attentive, it will be very easy to hit after.

At 8:30 will launch the signal “Pasta ya” and it will be from that moment on will open the lines. The first listener adult to call 902 39 40 40, will enter antenna and will have to choose one of the three options of the day.

In case the first call failed the answer, will be passed to the following, removing the discarded option, and making winning much easier. If he second is also wrong, the option will remain correct directly for whom to call on third place. If you want to know exactly how it works, check the legal bases of the contest.

