You can now claim and download the ninth free game from the Epic Games Store at Christmas

Epic Games Store, the well-known digital distribution store for PC games, has been celebrating its special Christmas sale in recent days, which has brought hundreds of offers on different games, extra discount coupons and of course free games.

As in 2020, Epic Games Store has decided to give away 15 games for these holidays, one each day and that will remain available only for 24 hours to be able to claim, yesterday the players were able to obtain it totally free Vampyr and today the next one has already been revealed.

Free Game Epic Games Store December 24

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition

Explore the Stolen Lands, a region disputed for centuries. Hundreds of kingdoms have risen and fallen in these lands and now it is your turn to make your mark: create your own kingdom! To do so, you will have to survive both the ruthless and savage nature and the threat of rival kingdoms, as well as those of your own court.

As you know, like all the games that have crossed this promotion, we will only have 24 hours to claim Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and if we do it during this period of time this title will remain forever in our digital libraries.

As is normal, the next title on the list, that is, the tenth gift set, is kept secret and tomorrow at about 1:00 p.m. Chile time we will know what it will be.

