YEISON ASENCIO JOINS THE FEATHERED FLOOR

Mexicali, Baja California; December 24, 2021 (Aguilas Press) .-Club Águilas de Mexicali, makes adjustments to its imported roster by incorporating outfielder Yeison Asencio, ahead of the start of the play-offs of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League.

Yeison Asencio, born on November 14, 1989 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, belonged to the San Diego Padres system from 2010 to 2016, reaching AAA level.

He has experience in Aztec baseball, defending the jersey of various teams such as Tigres de Quintana Roo, Diablos Rojos del México, Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredos, Olmecas de Tabasco, Leones de Yucatán and Toros de Tijuana.

In winter ball, he has played in Venezuelan baseball with Tiburones de La Guaira and Tigres de Aragua in 2016 and 2020 respectively; In the Dominican Republic, he always defended the colors of Tigres de Licey, the team he played with in the 2021 season.

To activate Yeison Asencio, Los Águilas de Mexicali disabled Wynton Bernard who could not recover from an injury to one of his fingers; The new imported one will be available to his Manager Gil Velázquez, in the first postseason game to be played on Saturday, December 25, against Charros de Jalisco.