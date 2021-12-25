Xiaomi 12X, the most modest of the family reveals its price and features – Xiaomi News

In addition to the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, this December 28 we will discover in detail the new Xiaomi 12X. This will become the most modest member of the family, predicting a great quality / price ratio.

Even so, We already know practically all its characteristics, as well as its launch price. A new leak from the hand of Equal Leaks that tells us what this Xiaomi 12X will be like, which has been generating so much interest.

Xiaomi 12X: these would be its characteristics and launch price

Apparently, the Xiaomi 12X will not carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but will reduce its cost by integrating the Snapdragon 870. In the same way, its power will be more than enough for practically any task, especially when it has memory LPDDR5 and storage UFS 3.1.

The Xiaomi 12X screen will be of type AMOLED and it will equal the 6.28 inches and 120Hz of the Xiaomi 12. That if, this will not be manufactured by Samsung but will come from the hand of Huaxing in order to lower costs.

Beyond this, the Xiaomi 12X will be characterized by incorporating a photographic module composed of a total of three sensors, chaired by a SONY IMX766v 50MP sensor with optical stabilization. In addition, it will have a battery of 4,500mAh with fast charging, stereo speakers, NFC and a linear vibration motor.

According to this new filtration, its starting price will be in the 2,999 yuan, about 415 euros to the change, referring to the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, its other variants will apparently have this price: