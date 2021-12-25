Wow Selena Gomez got her first Latin Grammy nomination

It has been a long road that Selena Gomez has already traveled in her career and now the first Latin Grammy nomination adds to her achievements, congratulations!

On September 28, the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences released the full list of nominees for the 22nd Annual Awards, in which all Selena fans received the news that the star had obtained her first nomination. at these Latin Grammy Awards.

The mini-documentary where Selena Gómez talks about her Mexican ancestry

What’s Selena’s Latin Grammy nomination?

Selena’s “De una vez” is nominated for Best Short Form Music Video. The video for the song, featured (January 2021), is directed by Los Pérez and produced by Kim Dellara and Clark Jackson.

The details behind this video

For the realization of this video, Selena Gómez and Los Pérez relied on the concept of Mexican magical realism (fusion of real life themes and fantastic events). As an example, we could see Mexican cultural references, including that of the sacred heart, as part of the ‘art’ of this video even within her wardrobe in an incredible Rodarte dress.

“We design the heart, we call it a Miracle in Mexican culture, and its light to be a metaphor for healing throughout history,” Verduzco revealed in an interview for Vogue.

But the symbolisms not only went in the spaces of the set where this video was recorded with which Selena receives her first nomination for the Latin Grammy Awards, her looks also had other secrets such as: Rodarte’s silk flowers are a subtle nod to Frida Kahlo, while the jewelry showcases the talent of Mexican designer Daniela Villegas.

“De Una Vez” is part of Selena’s first full EP in Spanish, Revelación, which was released in March this year.

Fun fact: Due to the pandemic the directors could not fly to Los Angeles to record this so they did it remotely as a ‘remote shot’.

When is the award ceremony? The 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place on November 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

