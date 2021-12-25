Without a visa and without being able to fight in Nevada, Julio César Chávez Jr. would be close to setting up a fight against youtuber Jake Paul

Julio Cesar Chávez does not have a visa to enter the United States, however, he made sure to get closer to Paul for a fight

Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. could become the next opponent of American Jake Paul, despite the fact that the son of the legend does not have a United States visa and cannot fight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Julito’ revealed on ‘TV Boxeo’ that he already had the first approach to finalize the fight against the youtuber in which he proposed that both fighters receive the same percentage, considering that Paul does not deserve to receive more money.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Getty Images

“There has already been an approach. Guadalupe Valencia spoke to me, I think she is their representative and that it was mine a long time ago. I told him 50 and 50 percent, so that things go evenly. So that the agreements are even and that the promoters take both in the same way and seriously. I believe that he does not have the power to charge a higher percentage than I do. It must be the same. I am risking my boxing against someone who does not know how to box and at 190 pounds, that weight counts a lot in boxing, “he said.

Without a doubt, the negotiations between Paul and Chávez Jr. are striking because the Mexican cannot travel to the United States., as he does not have a visa at the moment and the fight could not be held in Las Vegas after a few weeks ago the Nevada Athletic Commission announced a suspension to the Mexican because he did not present an anti-doping test in October 2019, when he was enlisting to fight against American Daniel Jacobs.

On the other hand, Julio César indicated that the fight would be very attractive for the fans and even assured that the fight against Jake would be more popular than his fight against ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

“I have always sold and they know me all over the world. A combination we could possibly outsell Canelo and Chávez, so I’m talking about that dimension. It’s a matter of cheering up. Let it be done, I am more than satisfied if an agreement is reached, if not, I have a date of February 5 in Mexico. “

By last, Julio stated that if the fight takes place, his objective is to defeat Paul with authority. and in case of not achieving it, he would hang up his gloves without charging his percentage of the fight.

“I retire, I do not charge, I do not want to charge, I do not want money, I do not want anything. If I do not win, I will withdraw, I am not interested in your bag if I do not win but I will not go up to lose, I will give 190 pounds and I’m going to beat him because he doesn’t know how to box. I’m going to beat him, so they, the company, many want him to lose because he is the youtuber, but if I knock him out they can win much more, “he said.