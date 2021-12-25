Will Smith’s unprecedented conditions to return to the DC universe

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Without a doubt, Will Smith He is one of the most profitable actors in Hollywood, with hits like Men in Black, In Search of Happiness and I’m a Legend, has achieved a place as one of the most important celebrities, however his failure in the film of DC comics, The Suicide Squad (2016), leaves the actor with an important conditioner to return to the superhero genre.

According to what has been transcended by journalist Daniel Ritchman, who specializes in the subject of superheroes on the big screen, the interpreter of Bad boys He would only act in a DC film again if his son, Jaden Smith, was offered the role of Static Shock, one of the characters of most important fiction in the Afro-descendant community.

According to the medium We Got This Covered, the news has been controversial because Will Smith would follow incurring in the classic nepotism that reigns in Hollywood, it would not be the first time that the actor looks for a star for his son. The latter rose to fame very early by participating in the biographical film of businessman Chris Gardner. It, next to his father.

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Meanwhile, the site specialized in film criticism Rotten Tomatoes, He gave a tragic rating to the antihero film in which Will Smith participated, and to date it is considered one of the worst films of the heroic genre. According to Rotten’s score, the film has a 26% preference among stuntmen.

On the other hand, the performances of Margot Robbie and Smith as Deadshot, They were applauded by the audience that was more personable and gave it a 59% approval rating. However, the film was badly beaten by continuity errors, bad adaptations and a rather loose plot. Even so, It was not a resounding failure at the box office, and the film grossed just over $ 726 million while it was on display.

In other news by Will Smith, the actor shared a photograph of his current physical form. He did it with a homemade postcard, while enjoying the first spring heats of the northern hemisphere. On the shores of a lagoon and with a striking look of a sports jacket, naked torso and boxer shorts, the 52-year-old actor deliberately showed his extremely enlarged belly, demonstrating the neglect of his physical condition.

(@Will Smith)

With his text, Smith made it clear that, unlike what many of his colleagues tend to do, he chose to display himself naturally, without filters or poses to hide it and a text to ratify it: “I’m going to be honest with all of you: I’m in the worst physical shape of my life”, He wrote almost as a catharsis for his almost 53 million followers, who did not miss the surprising image.

With more than 6 million reactions and almost 100,000 comments, the actor’s followers showed that their admiration is proof of socially perfect figures. It was endorsed by colleagues from the entertainment world, such as King Bach -The Babysitter-, the Swede Joel kinnaman, protagonist of The killing or the youtuber Casey Neistat. Among the anonymous, some messages encouraged him to enjoy life without guilt: “Live your best life even if others do not see your beauty ”, while others felt for a moment closer to their idol:“ This is how I look naked ”.

