Will Smith’s two keys to success and success in life

Will Smith is a singular guy. A polyhedral character who has gone burning stages in life and reinventing itself along the way incorporating the experience gained. At the beginning of his artistic career, we are talking about the eighties of the last century, the 52-year-old American gave him music with his inseparable DJ Jazzy Jeff. From there he went to television to convert The fresh prince in a mythical series from the nineties before making the final leap to the cinema. And in all facets of his life he has been resoundingly successful.

Today, the rapper, actor, film and record producer literally does what he wants. His last two adventures are proof of this. On the one hand he is immersed in the development of a documentary series to be broadcast on YouTube -‘Best Shape of My Life ‘(‘ The best shape of my life ‘) – which aims to capture Will Smith’s journey to regain his physical form after a period of pandemic that has taken its toll.

On the other hand, just finished his first memoir, which will go on sale next November 9 with the title of ‘Will’. In collaboration with writer Mark Manson, it has taken him two years of hard work to put his long career in order. “A book about life stories and lessons”, Describes the author and in which it is more than likely that we will find some of the keys that have led to success. Although over the years, Will Smith himself has left the odd brushstroke.

The Two Life Lessons of Will Smith

In 2005, at the ‘Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2005’ ceremony, he shared with an audience mostly children and adolescents a highly applauded reflection, directly related to his latest projects, and which is more current than ever.

“The keys to being successful in life are running and reading.. Why run? When you are running, there is a little person who talks to you and says that you are very tired, that your lungs are going to explode, that everything hurts and that there is no possible way that you can continue. That voice you hear tells you to quit. But if you learn how to defeat that person when you’re running you will learn not to give up when the going gets tough in life”Explained Will Smith.

“When I was young I learned that whoever works the hardest has a better chance of achieving what they set out to do and running has always helped me. Thus, one of the keys to success in life is running ”, added the actor, who also shared with the audience the importance of facing a book regularly.

“Let’s talk about reading. The reason why reading is vital is related to all the people who have lived before us and who had to overcome problems that we must face on a day-to-day basis. There is no new problem you may have -with your parents, at school, with a bully, with anything- that someone has not gone through before. There is no common problem for someone has not resolved and has left reflected in a book. So the keys are to run and read ”, he concluded.

More than 15 years have passed since that motivator speech And given how Will Smith has been in life, these are two great pieces of advice that are well worth taking into account. They may not serve the vast majority to achieve their star status, but they are valuable lessons to apply in any area of ​​life. Run and read. Strive and cultivate the intellect. Two keys that add up.