Will Smith’s Trouble With His Training: “It’s Just A Tire”

The theory is simple. Crouch down, grab the wheel, lift it and push until you see it fall. But maybe put it into practice is not so much. At least for Will Smith, which a month ago announced that he was going to make an amendment proposal to regain the physical form that has always characterized him. And by the way, do some business since ‘Best Shape of My Life’ (‘The best shape of my life’) will be a documentary series that will be broadcast on YouTube.

“This is the body that carried me through a whole pandemic and countless days grazing in the pantry. No more midnight muffins. !I’ll get in the best shape of my life! ”, Said the 52-year-old actor.

During the last few weeks, Will Smith has been sharing his journey on his social profiles, although in his last Instagram post he does not come out too well. While his coach tries to advise him on how to face the challenge, the actor takes the iron out of the matter. “It’s just a tire,” he says with some disdain..

But the truth is that Will Smith is apparently unable to complete the exercise. “It’s bolted to the ground”, concludes while attending the lesson of his coach, who achieves what the actor has tried without success.

As is normal, the reactions to the failed attempt of the mythical prince of Bel-Air have not been long in coming and some personalities, as happened at the time with Arnold Schwarzenegger, have commented on the post as Russell westbrook, NBA player, or Kevin Smith, film director. In any case, it seems that Will Smith still has a way to go.