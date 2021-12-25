Will Smith’s best action movies

No one doubts that Will Smith is one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the last three decades. Almost no other African American actor, not to remove the almost, has managed to shine as high as he. Yes, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Sidney Poitier or Forest Whitaker have many better titles in their filmography and many more awards on their shelf. However, not all together do they meet the blockbusters and the popularity of the films of the eternal prince of Bel-Air.

But here we are not to talk about the series that changed the rapper’s career forever, but about other types of films that, although he has gained a little belly in recent months, will always accompany him. For himself, in fact, the best role of his career is that of Muhammad Ali (for whom we have already told you how he managed to get as muscular as a heavyweight boxer), but we are not going to talk about it either.

Although it has not appeared in the saga Fast & furious (At full throttle) or be part of The mercenaries that Stallone plans to reunite for the fourth time, even though James Gunn passed on him for his reboot From ‘Suicide Squad’, no one can compete with Will Smith as an action hero. Perhaps because his genre films have always tried to give something more than shootouts, blows with a swollen bicep or explosions.

Like Arnold Schwarzenegger, the good old Smith has always balanced comedy with drama, has managed to be both the nice guy and the hero who takes the girl. Some good, some very bad, several regular, Will Smith’s action movies are hardly changeable when they are put on television. They do it over and over again because we always come back and see them again.

Tapes like the trilogy of Two rebel cops or Men in Black They are an example of this, but we cannot forget about tabletop popcorn cinema icons such as I’m legend or I robot. Now what Gemini comes to Netflix, we have decided to compile in a top 10 (with a couple of shameless traps), the best Will Smith action titles. And yes, we know that number one is precisely the one that you have not seen, what are we going to do.