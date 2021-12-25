Will Smith: what are his keys to having a successful life – People – Culture

The acting career of Will Smith has been full of recognition and admiration from fans around the world.

Smith, 52 years old, debuted in the American series’ The Prince of Bel-Air ‘(1990), is the star of the’ Men in Black ‘films and has other important works in his film catalog such as the leading roles in’ In Search of Happiness ‘(2006),’ Siete almas’ (2008) and ‘Focus’ (2015).

A legacy that, in fact, his sons Trey, Jaden and Willow have followed.

(Can you visit us from the EL TIEMPO app? See the publication here).

Further, has explored other facets in music and as a film producer. But how did it get there?

The actor has not been shy about sharing his vision of life and each of his speeches shed light on the path he followed to achieve success. Here are some of their reflections.

(Also read: Smallville actress Allison Mack, convicted of sex cult case).

The keys to life

In 2005, during the ‘Nickelodeon’ Kid’s Choice Awards gala, he dedicated a few words to the audience who, he requested, he wanted to be “remembered for the rest of their lives”.

The actor was sincere about what he considers to be the keys to having a good life and summarized them in two actions: run and read.

(Can you visit us from the EL TIEMPO app? See the publication here).

First, she explained that: “When you run there is a little person who talks to you: ‘I’m tired, my lungs are about to explode. I’m sore, there’s no way I can go on. ‘ And you want to resign ”.

“If you learn to defeat that person when you run, you will learn not to give up when the going gets tough in your life.”, he claimed.

(You may be interested: Matthew Perry confesses his worst moments with the series ‘Friends’).

Then he continued talking about the habit of reading. According to him: “There have been millions of people who have lived before us, there is no problem you have: with your parents, at school, with bullies or whoever, that has been solved and that someone has written about it in a book” .

And though more than 15 years have passed Since then, many people still remember those words, just as Smith wanted.

‘Will’: his autobiography

On June 19, he announced the launch of a personal project: his first book. A compilation of his life story and every detail accounts for the speech he gave at those awards.

(Can you visit us from the EL TIEMPO app? See the publication here).

The cover is a graffiti on his face, in which bright colors prevail between yellow and blue. To develop it, he had the help of the artist Brandan Bmike Odums, who made on a canvas five layers of different drawings that represent stages in the actor’s life.

The end result is a portrait that simulates his current appearance, but behind him is a child, adolescent and adult Will, accompanied by phrases representative of his career.

(Can you visit us from the EL TIEMPO app? See the publication here).

For now, the pre-sale has been opened and as of November 9 will be available through their website.

More news

Trends THE WEATHER