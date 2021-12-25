Will Smith to publish his biography in the fall

American actor Will Smith will publish his first memoir on November 9 under the title “Will.”

Smith has collaborated with writer Mark Manson, author of the best-selling “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck,” to write his biography, which has taken two years, as he himself confirmed in an Instagram post.

“It’s a job done with love,” said the 52-year-old actor and producer, who will also narrate the book in its audio format.

The memoirs will review the life of Smith, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia (USA), rose to fame with the series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and later developed a prolific career in Hollywood with titles such as ” Bad Boys ”and“ Men in Black ”.

The actor has been nominated for an Oscar twice and has won four Grammy Awards for his musical work on “Summertime,” “Men In Black,” “Gettin ‘Jiggy Wit It,” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

Smith is currently working on his next feature film, “Emancipation,” which made headlines for his decision not to shoot in the US state of Georgia as a protest against the controversial electoral reform recently passed by Republican legislators.

“In conscience, we cannot financially support a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access,” he said in April.