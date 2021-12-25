Will Smith struggles in the gym to get fit

Drafting Trends. (I)

Will Smith is determined to improve his physical condition and for that returned to the gym. Seven days ago, the actor shared a video on his account Instagram that records his reunion with the gym after the pandemic.

Weeks ago, the 52-year-old interpreter surprised the public and caused an uproar after sharing some photos in social networks in which it shows an evident overweight. ‘The prince of rap’ admitted that he was in “the worst shape of his life.”

The protagonist of ‘Bad Boys’ received words of encouragement and advice from friends such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Amy Schumer, and director Michael Bay.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing in the pantry. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight muffins. I will get in the best shape of my life, “said Smith announcing the start of his new audiovisual project.

It is a series documentary for YouTube, in which you will show step by step the diet and exercise regimen that you will apply to get in shape. The premiere of the production entitled ‘The best way of my life’ It is scheduled for 2022.

However, in recent days the actor has shared a preview of the project in a series of photos and videos published on his social networks, in which he amuses himself about his achievements and the difficulties of training. Walk, jog, weights, crossfit, yoga, and even dance they are part of the actor’s new routine.

“Feeling the burning in places that I didn’t even know were places,” he wrote in the most recent video, in which he “tries to remember how to use a gym after quarantine.”

Smith will be one of the protagonists of ‘King Richard’, whose premiere is scheduled for 2021. It will also be in the cast of three other productions: ‘The Council’, ‘Bad Boys 4’ and ‘Bright 2’.