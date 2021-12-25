Will Smith calls his body “gross” before pounding himself in the gym

Earlier this month, Will Smith caused an uproar on social media by posting a picture of himself looking very different in appearance. to which he was accustomed to his followers and viewers of his films.

In his underwear, with slippers around the house and with a smile on his face, the actor exposed a small belly, acknowledging that he was “in the worst shape” of his life. The image did not take long to go viral and Smith announced a few days later your new audiovisual project, which is very closely related to your ‘extra pounds’.

It is a documentary series for YouTube, produced and starred by himself, in which The fitness and diet plan that you will undertake in order to regain your figure will be shown step by step. The project will be called ‘The best way of my life’, and although its premiere is planned for 2022, the interpreter has already given a small ‘preview’.

The Hollywood star yesterday posted on his Instagram profile a video in which, to the rhythm of a remix of the song ‘Touch It’, appears standing on a rotating platform. In underwear and with a face of circumstances, Smith showed his body again. Although this time, he has been unkind to him. “It’s disgusting”He says after finishing the rotation and showing off his sense of humor.

The video then went to a dynamic montage of Smith in action in the gym. Weights, leg and chest exercises, and ultimately, a lot of sweat and dedication. And of course, although the clip is only an appetizer of what can be seen in the series, There is one thing that is beyond doubt: the actor will soon show off his muscles and a worked abdomen With which we could see him in movies like ‘I am a Legend’ or ‘Suicide Squad’.