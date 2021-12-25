Will Smith and training with NFL QB Tua Tagovailoa

The actor Will Smith teamed up with NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and coach Dave Puloka to do his routine. in a new video for his YouTube web series ‘Best Shape of My Life’.

in a new video for his YouTube web series 'Best Shape of My Life'.

Will Smith has undergone a dramatic physical transformation this year. After taking a photo of his post-pandemic father’s body viral in May, the actor vowed to get in the best shape of his life while working on his memoirs this summer, a journey he chronicled in the web series Best Shape of My Life. .

In the series, with which he is narrating in the first person how he gets back in shape with various workouts, each one more quickly, consisting of four training days a week and in cardiovascular exercises every morning. In a new clip that was not included in the final cut of the YouTube series, Smith tries a different but no less intense workout, joining Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka for a workout.

Tagovaila typically does leg and upper-body exercises four days a week, and balance and mobility work one day a week, and gives Smith a taste of it on his visit to Hard Rock Stadium. They start with a kava-based drink, which Tagovailoa presents to Smith and explains that it is a gift in Samoan culture (and one that Smith blames for his flatulence later in training).

After working on soft tissues, including foam bearings and stretches, training begins with wall ball throws, then explosive cable thrusts on the machine Keizer, before Smith and Tagovailoa move to the alternating dumbbell bench press “It’s all about the arm not moving,” says Puloka. “Stabilize the arm that does not move.”

Training also includes side planks, with the lower body raised on a bench so that the whole body is parallel to the ground, lying side raises and pullups, before finishing with a round of inverted crunches. “Well those are not fun,” says Smith. “Dammit!”

Then they leave the gym and They walk onto the field, where Tagovailoa tries to impart some of his NFL skills to Smith, who admits that he has never been able to throw a football very well. By the end of the visit, it’s probably safe to say that Tagovailoa is not in danger of Smith stealing his role # 1.

The actor, after confessing that he was in the worst physical shape of his life, started a wellness project in May, and has kept fans updated through social media, sharing things like his ability to walk 10,000 steps. in one day, or diving into the deepest pool in the world to show where your level of commitment is. But if your most recent Instagram post is a Smith test you’ve hit your cruising pace and getting into shape. What push-ups to keep motivating us!

