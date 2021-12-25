Will Smith and his message of support for Naomi Osaka on Instagram

Osaka announced on May 31 that he was withdrawing from Roland Garros after being reprimanded for refusing to attend a press conference. To do this, she alluded to her mental health but was fined $ 15,000 and some criticism that made her stand up. As we said yesterday, we believe that Osaka and the athletes do not owe anything to the press, and less when health comes into play, but there are others who think differently.

I think that now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I retire so that everyone can get back to concentrating on the tennis that takes place in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is, I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and it has taken me a long time to cope with that.

I feel like the rules are pretty outdated in places and I wanted to emphasize that … I’m going to take some time off the pitch now, but when the time is right, I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can improve the things for the players, the press and the fans.

Nike, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova or Billie Jean King are some of the figures that have supported the famous tennis player for making mental health visible, one of the great blights of our time, and humanizing competitive sport, many times covered by the spectacle of the industry, the media and the rights of exploitation.

The last one, who has resonated with great force, has been Will Smith. Forceful, the actor took advantage of his Instagram yesterday to post a written message in a notebook, concise and forceful.

Hey Naomi, you are right, they are wrong, I’m with you.

